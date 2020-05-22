Allu Arjun to resume filming for the Sukumar directorial Pushpa from August?

Allu Arjun who gave a blockbuster film in Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is reportedly in no hurry to resume the shoot of his upcoming project Pushpa with director Sukumar.

The southern star Allu Arjun who recently gave a blockbuster in Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is reportedly in no hurry to resume the shoot of his film Pushpa. The film is helmed by the well-known director from the south film industry, Sukumar. The latest news reports about the south flick Pushpa, Allu Arjun has urged the producers of the Sukumar directorial to wait till August to kick start the shoot of the film. The Stylish Star feels that the safety of the entire cast and crew is of utmost importance, and hence there is no need to rush back to the sets. The actor reported wants to wait till July to take a call on whether to resume shooting from August or not.

The filmmakers and producers from the south industry have reportedly met Talasani Srinivas Yadav to discuss the situation and get some clarity as to when can the filming work can get back on track. Ever since the countrywide lockdown was imposed, there was a lot of uncertainty looming over how and when the films and television shows can resume shooting. Many films stopped their production and shooting work due to the Coronavirus lockdown. Many artists and technicians who are now out of work due to the shutting of the filming also requested for more clarity on the topic of resuming shoots.

The Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramloo did tremendous business at the box office. The southern star was to start work on Sukumar directorial, but the global outbreak of Coronavirus derailed all the plans.

