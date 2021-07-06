Allu Arjun resumed the shoot of Sukumar directorial Pushpa in Hyderabad; To wrap up in two months

Allu Arjun’s much anticipated pan Indian film “Pushpa” has resumed shoot post lockdown. The shoot will take place in Hyderabad for two months.

Allu Arjun will be seen next in the upcoming pan Indian film titled “Pushpa”, which is one of the highly anticipated films of South. “Pushpa” is creating a fair bit of hype as director Sukumar and Allu Arjun previously collaborated on the films like “Arya” and “Arya 2”, which became blockbusters at the box office. As “Pushpa” marks the third collaboration of the duo, every single buzz about the film garners crazy attention from the fans. As Covid-19 cases have seen a steady fall in recent weeks and the lockdown restrictions have been eased in many parts of India, the film industry is getting back to normal and the team of Pushpa resumed shooting today.

The makers of Allu Arjun’s highly awaited film “Pushpa” recently took to their social media and announced that they have resumed the shoot for the film in Hyderabad, today on July 6. As the film will be released in two parts, the first part is currently being shot and will be wrapped in one and a half months. According to the latest reports, the Allu Arjun starrer will be hitting the screens in the final quarter of the year.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu to star in Swaroop RSJ's Telugu film 'Mishan Impossible'; Makers welcome her onboard with poster

The introduction to "Pushpa" has received a monumental response on YouTube. The film takes place around the Chittoor forest region based on the backdrop of Red Sandalwood smuggling. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady. “Pushpa” also features Jagapathi Babu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Vennela Kishore in supporting roles. The film is jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media. Devi Sri Prasad is a music composer. “Pushpa” will be released in two parts in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×