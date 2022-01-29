Allu Arjun returns home after 15 days to daughter Arha's 'sweetest welcome' & it'll will melt your heart; PIC

Allu Arjun has returned home after 16 days from Dubai and his little daughter Arha welcoming him is all things cute. The actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a pic flaunting how his daughter welcomed him home. One can see, Arha decorated and wrote 'welcome nana' with flowers and her dad is all hearts for it. And why not, such a sweet gesture can definitely melt anyone's heart.

Sharing the pic, Allu Arjun wrote, "sweetest welcome after 16 days abroad". Arha looks cute posing for the pic in her tie-dye nightwear and admiring her cutely done surprise. This duo are the best father-daughter goals.

According to reports, Allu Arjun was in Dubai; however, it is not known whether it was vacation or work. A few days ago, the actor shared a pic of enjoying the majestic Palm Jumeirah and admiring its beauty.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise was released in theatres on 17 December 2021 and has become the biggest blockbuster. The Sukumar directorial has received a tremendous response from all sides. From celebs, to critics, to fans, everybody seems to be high on Pushpa. Also, the film’s box office collection seems to narrate a similar tale. Pushpa: The Rise 2 is likely to go on the floor this year itself.

Allu Arjun also has Icon with Venu Sriram and a revenge thriller with Koratala Siva.

