Allu Arjun returns home after refreshing vacay in Europe with wife Sneha; Watch video

Allu Arjun is back to his turf. The Pushpa star has returned from a relaxing trip to Europe with his wife, Sneha Reddy. The actor opted for a black co-ord outfit for his off-duty look. He looked suave in glasses and black boots.

Allu Arjun took the vacay to celebrate his 40th birthday. Many glimpses from their holiday surfaced on social media and fans went gaga over each one of them. Sneha Reddy shared updates from her and the star’s life on social media. In the last couple of days, she has posted many stills from their stay in Europe and from Allu Arjun’s birthday bash.

Check out the video below:

Talking about his work, the Arya star will commence filming for the second part of his last release, Pushpa: The Rise. The project called Pushpa: The Rule has already created a massive buzz among moviegoers. The fans are eagerly waiting to see Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj yet again. Rashmika Mandanna will also be seen reprising her role in this upcoming flick.

Additionally, Allu Arjun will also play the protagonist in Koratala Siva’s upcoming drama, AA21. Although further details about the project are still under wraps. The actor and filmmaker announced the venture in 2020.

In the meantime, Allu Arjun was also clicked at Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office in Mumbai. It is being speculated that these two will join forces for a pan-India movie in the near future.

