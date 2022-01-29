Allu Arjun returns home to a Pushpa themed party by his team; See Photos

Pushpa star Allu Arjun has returned after a 16-day trip to Dubai. Welcoming him, his team threw a small surprise for the actor. The celebration involved Allu Arjun coming to a Pushpa-themed bash, where everything was inspired by the actor’s successful outing. The star shared some photographs from the party on his social media handle and penned the caption, “Lovely surprise by my #AAFAMILY. Thank you for all the love #ThaggedeLe.”

Before this, Allu Arjun’s adorable daughter Arha welcomed her dad with another little celebration. The little one decorated the floor and wrote 'welcome nana' with flowers as the actor returned home. The actor shared the heartfelt gesture on his Instagram handle.

Check out the post below:

Allu Arjun captioned the still with, "sweetest welcome after 16 days abroad". Arha is seen posing in her tie-dye nightwear.

However, it is not clear yet whether Allu Arjun’s latest trip to Dubai was for a vacation or a work tour. A couple of days back, the actor shared a pic of him enjoying the majestic Palm Jumeirah.

On the other front, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise was released in theatres on 17 December 2021 and immediately rose to the status of the biggest blockbuster. Pumped with the film’s success, the makers are planning to role the second part this year itself. Besides this, Allu Arjun will also star in Koratala Siva’s revenge thriller Icon.