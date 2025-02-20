Allu Arjun reveals how long it took him to move on from Pushpa's character: 'It's not everything'

The Allu Arjun-starrer action drama flick Pushpa is undoubtedly one of the most talked-about film franchises in the last five years. In fact, the Arya actor even received his first-ever National Award for Best Actor in 2021 for his performance as Pushpa Raj.

So, it goes without saying that the character has had a huge impact on Allu Arjun. Quite recently, the actor opened up about how he gets out of character after a shoot and revealed that it took him close to three weeks to get out of Pushpa Raj.

The revelation came during his recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, where he mentioned that he is only able to get out of character when he feels he is done with the movie. He acknowledged that the characters do leave an impact on him as long as he is shooting, but he is able to move on once the shoot is done.

The Bunny actor added that with Pushpa, it took him three weeks, saying that he was able to get out of character once the promotions were done. He added that once he had shaved off his hair and beard after the promotions, that was when he was completely able to leave the character behind.

Allu Arjun further stated that once he has moved on from a character, he does not look back or think about them. He said, "Life moves on, new challenges come, new exciting ones. I need to make a mark again. Pushpa is just one face. It's one beautiful face. It's not everything."

Advertisement

However, he did mention that the face of Pushpa lasted for around four years, whereas his other roles usually lasted a year or a year and a half. He attributed this to the fact that his last two films have been Pushpa 1 and Pushpa 2, respectively. That being said, the actor also emphasized that he has to keep moving forward.

Pushpa is an action drama franchise helmed by Sukumar. The film revolves around a laborer-turned-sandalwood smuggler, Pushpa Raj, who faces threats from his foes in all directions as they attempt to stop his rise. The film features an ensemble cast, including Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, and several others, apart from Allu Arjun.

In December last year, Pushpa 2: The Rule hit the silver screens, garnering mixed to positive responses from the audience. It was revealed at the end of the film that there would be a third part to the Pushpa franchise as well, titled Pushpa 3: The Rampage.

Advertisement