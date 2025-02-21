Allu Arjun REVEALS one thing he was ‘most scared’ to do for Sukumar’s Pushpa 2; ‘There’s always a fear…’

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 success has been nothing less than a phenomenon. The Sukumar-directed movie went on to set a benchmark record, surpassing all other collections minted by any other Indian movie. And recently, the actor discussed the one thing that he was most scared about doing while shooting the film.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter India, the actor remembered the Jathara scene of Pushpa 2 and revealed that he was most scared about doing it in the first place.

Allu Arjun revealed that he was informed about wearing a saree like a lady for that sequence immediately after the crew pulled off a macho photoshoot with him in the Pushparaj avatar. As a result, he was afraid that completely changing the look would turn out to be good or not.

Allu Arjun said, “Well, one thing about the Jathara sequence is that, in short, when he initially told me, I was scared. Yeah, that was the first reaction. We had finished a very macho photoshoot, and he said, “It’s not working." Then he said, “I want you to wear a sari, dress like a lady." We started doing sketches. And then we could see it.”

Moving on, AA explained that while initially, he was totally afraid and rather unsure if dressing up in a saree was a good decision, it was very slowly as the sketches and moodboard for the film were planned that he fathomed confidence about pulling it off.

Allu Arjun further revealed how Sukumar wanted him to retain the machoness even when dressed like a lady, and emphasised that the Jathara scene would indeed become the USP of the entire movie.

In his words, “If I do this, I will walk away with a huge, how do I say, with a great name. Only one thing that Sukumar garu (sir) and I thought was that even if he’s dressed in a sari, he has to look very, very macho, the alpha-ness should not be lost.”

On the work front, Allu Arjun has been in the news for his long-standing project with director Trivikram Srinivas. Meanwhile, there have also been reports about him doing a quick project with Atlee.