Allu Arjun REVEALS wife Sneha Reddy is extremely strict when it comes to handling female fans; DEETS inside

Allu Arjun has recently spilled the beans about his wife's reaction to female fans falling head over heels for him. Read further for more details.

Allu Arjun is currently one of the most popular actors of the South film industry who enjoys a massive fan following all over the country. Considered to be one of the most stylish actors, Allu has kick-started this year with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo co-starring Pooja Hegde in the lead role. On the personal front, the actor is happily married to Sneha Reddy and they are doting parents of two kids. Recently, in an interview with Filmfare, the actor has spilled the beans about his personal life.

As we all know, Allu Arjun also has a massive female following owing to his good looks. On being asked about the same, the actor reveals that his wife Sneha is extremely strict. He also believes his female followers will not want to disturb his personal life. The Sarrainodu actor also states that everyone is aware of the fact that he is married and has two kids. Allu also says that his wife states they should live with him to know how he is.

Meanwhile, check out this adorable video of Allu Arjun with his daughter below:

On the professional front, Allu Arjun is currently busy gearing up for his upcoming projects scheduled to be released this year. He has collaborated with Sukumar for a movie which has been tentatively titled Seshachalam. The storyline for the same is based on the backdrop of sandalwood mafia scams. The actor will be portraying the male lead in Icon which has been helmed by Venu Sriram.

