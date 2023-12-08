Allu Arjun reviews Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna’s Animal: ‘I am truly in loss of words’

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's recent directorial venture, Animal, an action thriller drama, has captivated audiences since its release. The cast of the movie has stolen the show, and fans have been going crazy after the release. Both the audience and celebrities are showering praise on Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal.

Recently, Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun was seen applauding the entire Animal team on X (formerly Twitter). After watching Animal, the Pushpa actor shared his review. He praised the film as 'mind-blowing' and congratulated Ranbir Kapoor on his stellar performance. Allu Arjun specifically commended Rashmika Mandanna, stating, ‘This is her career-best performance’.

Allu Arjun also showered Bobby Deol with accolades, mentioning that the actors 'impactful performance’ leaves one speechless. Additionally, the Pushpa actor also praised Anil Kapoor for his 'effortless and intense' performance and remarked that actress Triptii Dimri is 'breaking hearts.'

Check out the review shared by Allu Arjun on Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal below

More about Animal movie

Released worldwide on December 1, 2023, Animal is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rannvijay, a ruthless and ambitious character who stops at nothing to achieve his goals.

The story explores the turbulent father-son relationship between Rannvijay and Balbir Singh (Anil Kapoor), with Rannvijay seeking revenge after learning about the attempted assassination of his father. The film also boasts a star-studded cast, including Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, and Bobby Deol.

Check out the trailer of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal movie below

Upcoming projects of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun, who is currently working on his upcoming movie Pushpa 2, features an impressive cast, including Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, and more. Sukumar helms the film, while Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar produce under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.

Devi Sri Prasad composes the music, and renowned cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek handles the camera work. Karthika Srinivas and Ruben take care of the editing. This highly anticipated sequel is scheduled for release on Independence Day next year.

Allu Arjun is also set to reunite with Trivikram Srinivas in a tentatively titled project called AA22. Marking their fourth collaboration after Julayi, S/O Sathyamurthy, and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, the film is rumored to be a period action drama set during the Indian freedom struggle. Trisha Krishnan is rumored to play the lead role alongside Allu Arjun.

