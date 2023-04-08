Allu Arjun rings his 41st birthday with wife Sneha; Shares a glimpse into the fun celebrations

Allu Arjun is celebrating his 41st birthday. Fans and friends from the film industry have been showering with wishes and love. The actor rang in birthday celebrations with his wife Allu Sneha. The star wife gave a few glimpses of the Pushpa actor's birthday celebration and looks like it's all about love, yummy cakes, and lots of gifts.

Allu Sneha took to Twitter and shared a selfie with the birthday boy as she gave glimpses of celebrations. While the actor looked his best in a casual outfit, she opted for a peach-coloured floral dress. The chocolate cakes look yummy too. It has 'Happy Birthday Arjun' written on it. The star wife also flaunted a beautiful diamond ring on her hand.

Check out glimpses of Allu Arjun's birthday celebrations here:

This morning, Allu Arjun was clicked outside his residence as he greeted his sea full of fans, who came to wish him on birthday. He greeted his fans, waved at them, and thanked them with folded hands. The actor's daughter Arha also waved at fans along with him. Meanwhile, social media is filled with wishes for Allu Arjun. From Samantha, and Rashmika Mandanna to Chiranjeevi, several celebs send their birthday wishes to the Pushpa actor.

All about Pushpa 2: The Rule

On Friday, ahead of Allu Arjun's birthday, the makers unveiled the first look and teaser of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The special teaser re-introduces Allu Arjun's popular character 'Pushpa Raj'. The first look left the netizens speechless as the actor opted for never seen before avatar in a saree, bangles and more.

The actor will return to his role in the sequel, Pushpa: The Rule. The sequel will cast the original characters, Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli, Fahadh Faasil, and others. The much-awaited project, which is bankrolled by the prestigious banner, will get a pan-Indian release like its original.



Advertisement

ALSO READ: Allu Arjun's birthday: Vanity van to private jet, 5 insanely expensive things owned by the Pushpa actor