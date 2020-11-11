Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo to Dulquer’s Varane Avashyamund: 5 family entertainers to watch on Diwali

We have come up with a list of five feel good films from the South entertainment industry that one can watch with family on the occasion of Diwali.

Diwali is almost here and we have our own plans to celebrate the festival of lights. Though the country has still not recovered from pandemic, we have adapted to the new normal. It goes without saying that many of us will plan to celebrate the festival with our kin at home in order to follow social distancing. We have come up with a list of five films that one can watch with family as these films will make one feel as good as sunshine on a rainy day.

1. Ala Vaikunthapurramloo

Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo was released in January 2020 during Sankranti festival. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas the movie has a huge ensemble cast including Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Jayaram and Sathyaraj in the supporting roles. The family entertainer has music composed by Thaman and it was jointly produced by S Radhakrishna and Allu Aravind. The film shined bright at the box office, though it clashed with Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru.

2. Varane Avashyamund

The Malayalam movie directed by debutant Anoop Sathyan released in early February 2020 and had a decent run before the pandemic’s lockdown was imposed. Set in an urbane environment, the film has two stories running parallel. While Shobhana and Suresh Gopi are two sexagenarians who share a magical chemistry, Dulquer and Kalyani Priyadarshan are people from the mid 20s with a fresh take on love. The film is about how their love develops and how they take things further when complications arise.

3. Sarileru Neekevvaru

Mahesh Babu's last outing Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was released in January, went on to become a massive success. Even though Sarileru Neekevvaru had a box office clash with biggies including superstar Rajinikanth's Darbar, Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, 's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and 's Chhapaak, the film is shining bright at the box office, proving the superstar's gigantic fandom. Sarileru Neekevvaru had Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The Anil Ravipudi directorial also had Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Satya Dev, Rajendra Prasad, Jayaprakash Reddy in prominent roles.

4. Driving License

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu’s Driving License was one of the critically acclaimed Mollywood films. The film is about a famous actor, who was in need of a driving license for professional reasons. What happens when he tries to get the same, and how even small acts is capable of touching a nerve will make one get glued to the screen. The film has Prithviraj Sukumaran playing the role of a star Hareendran, and Suraj Venjaramoodu is seen as the MVI, Kuruvilla.

5. Kannum Kannum Kollayadithaal

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, a romance drama, was directed by debutant Desingh Periyasamy and it had Dulquer Salmaan as the lead actor. Ritu Varma was the female lead. The film also starred Rakshan and Niranjani Agathiyan and Gautham Vasudev Menon was seen playing a pivotal role. The film was released in Telugu too as Kanulu Kanulanu Dhochayante. The film revolved around four high tech scammers and their plans to rob wealthy people of their money and high-end gadgets.

