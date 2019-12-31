Allu Arjun’s Bangkok vacation has an important thing to do with his next film; Find out

Allu Arjun, who is on a vacation at Bangkok with his family, will apparently be visiting some locations for his next movie with Sukumar.

Tollywood star Allu Arjun, who has wrapped his portion for the film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, has flown to Thailand for a little vacation. He has boarded a flight to Bangkok on Sunday along with wife Sneha, and kids Ayaan, Arha. However, now we hear that it will not just be a vacation for the south star. Apparently, he will be visiting locations in Bangkok for his upcoming film which will be directed by Sukumar. It is well known that Bangkok is no place for the star to spend his holydays, for we all know his huge fan base in Bangkok.

As there are heavy restrictions to shoot Nallamala forest in Andra Pradesh, Sukumar will be shooting some scenes those scenes in forests near Bangkok. It is to be noted that films like Chirutha were also shot in Bangkok forests. Apparently, the director has already explored those locations and locked the schedules as well. However, Allu Arjun wants to visit the locations himself so that he could also plan other things.

Musical Night of Ala Vaikunthapurrammuloo on Jan 6th at Police Ground . pic.twitter.com/pXgxJrxqqH — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) December 29, 2019

Touted to be a family entertainer, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has music by Thaman and it is produced by S Radhakrishna and Allu Aravind. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the movie is slated for January 12, 2020 release. Ever since the video clip of Allu Arjun’s dialogue ‘gap teesukoledu… vachindi’ was released, his fans have been waiting for the movie’s release. Apart from Allu Arjun, the movie has huge ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, as the female lead, , Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Jayaram and Sathyaraj in the supporting roles.

