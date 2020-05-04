Allu Arjun’s daughter lip syncing Butta Bomma song in THIS video is the cutest thing you will see on internet

As Allu Arjun’s song Butta Bomma continues to be a popular number, his daughter was seen lip syncing the song in the recent video.

Allu Arjun, who is known for giving several blockbusters, started the year 2020 on a great note with his movie Ala Vaikunthapurramloo opposite Pooja Hegde. The Trivikram Srinivas directorial was released in January this year and got the cash registers ringing. While the audience has been in awe of Allu Arjuna and Pooja’s chemistry, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo’s music was also a rage among the cine buffs. In fact, the song Butta Bomma has been a massive hit among the millennials and has been ruling the charts.

And while it is still a popular track among the audience, looks like Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha also can’t get enough of the song. Recently, the superstar’s wife Allu Sneha Reddy shared an adorable video of the little munchkin who was seen lip syncing to the song Butta Bomma. Dressed in a royal blue coloured dressed and her hair tied in a high pony, Arha was looked irresistibly cute and the video will keep you quarantine blues at bay. She captioned the video as, “Our lil #buttabomma singing #buttabomma #quarantinefun.”

Take a look at Allu Arha’s video lip syncing Butta Bomma:

Interestingly, Butta Bomma has been a raging hit even before the movie had released. In fact, Australian cricketer David Warner was also seen grooving to the popular track with his wife Candice Warner. He wrote, “It’s tiktok time #buttabomma get out of your comfort zone people lol @candywarner1. Allu Arjun was certainly overwhelmed seeing the reach of Butta Bomma song and even expressed his gratitude towards David Warner for shaking a leg to his song.

