Allu Arjun’s Icon: Producer slams rumours about the film being shelved; Says it will be kickstarted soon

While meeting the press during the promotion of Vakeel Saab, producer Dil Raju confirmed that Icon is not shelved.

Last year, it was announced by the Stylish Star, Allu Arjun that he has signed a film with director Venu Sriram which will be produced by Dil Raju. Titled as Icon, there have been no further updates about the film. Several reports have come up about the film, and they suggested that the film was shelved by the makers. Now, it is announced by producer Dil Raju that the film is very much happening, and they will kick-start the shooting process soon. He added that the film has an interesting script which will be loved by the audience.

While meeting the press for the promotions of the recently released film Vakeel Saab with Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, Dil Raju confirmed about Icon. He said, "We finalised the script of Icon even before Vakeel Saab. Icon is a good script and it will be loved by the audience. Venu and I especially like scripts that have all aspects like content, mass and so on. The film kept getting postponed for various reasons. But it will be kickstarted soon."

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun will be next seen in Pushpa, which is directed by Sukumar. The film has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, while Mollywood’s sensational star Fahadh Faasil will be seen as the main antagonist. On Allu Arjun’s birthday, the makers released a teaser of the film. It was also announced that the film will hit the big screens on August 13, 2021. Allu Arjun also met Pan Indian director Prashanth Neel recently and it is anticipated that they will collaborate soon.

Credits :India Today

