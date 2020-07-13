  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Allu Arjun’s kids Ayaan and Arha are a delight to eyes as they get all pumped up for Monsoon; See Photo

Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha Reddy recently shared a photo of their kids Ayaan and Arha in a raincoat on their lawn, as they enjoyed the rain.
579 reads Mumbai
Allu Arjun’s kids Ayaan and Arha are a delight to eyes as they get all pumped up for Monsoon; See PhotoAllu Arjun’s kids Ayaan and Arha are a delight to eyes as they get all pumped up for Monsoon; See Photo
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

As the Monsoon is here, social media is filled with photos of the rain. Celebrities too are having a good time with their families during the rainy days. Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha Reddy recently shared a photo of their kids Ayaan and Arha in a raincoat on their lawn, as they enjoyed the rain. The photo has now created a buzz online and fans and followers are sharing it across all social media platforms. Well, we cannot help but notice how adorable the siblings are!

In the photo, Ayaan can be seen in a lemon yellow raincoat and Arha in a green one. Their radiant smiles and bright eyes are proof that they both enjoy indulging with nature. Fans took to the comments section and marveled at how they are a treat to the eyes. Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun will be next seen in director Sukumar’s Pushpa. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing a key role.

Check the post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Allu Sneha Reddy (@allusnehareddy) on

Allu Arjun’s first look from the movie was released by the makers on his birthday. The film will release in five languages — Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada. Pushpa and will have music by Devi Sri Prasad. Allu Arjun was seen in this year’s Sankranti blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. He will also be seen playing the lead role in Icon. More details about the film are expected to be made by the makers soon. 

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Shilpa Shetty's drop dead gorgeous looks
Shehnaaz Gill VS Himanshi Khurana Controversy- All you need to know about ex Bigg Boss inmates’ online fight
Harsh Beniwal: From being a college drop out to collaborating with Tiger Shroff | The Journey
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry
Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s response to Breathe-Into the Shadows trailer and Aaradhya
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP fights in the Bigg Boss house
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story
How well does Yami Gautam know her sister Surilie Gautam?
Karan Patel in comparison with Karan Singh Grover, Naagin 5, Erica & Parth, pay cuts
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement