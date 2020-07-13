Allu Arjun’s kids Ayaan and Arha are a delight to eyes as they get all pumped up for Monsoon; See Photo

Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha Reddy recently shared a photo of their kids Ayaan and Arha in a raincoat on their lawn, as they enjoyed the rain.

As the Monsoon is here, social media is filled with photos of the rain. Celebrities too are having a good time with their families during the rainy days. Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha Reddy recently shared a photo of their kids Ayaan and Arha in a raincoat on their lawn, as they enjoyed the rain. The photo has now created a buzz online and fans and followers are sharing it across all social media platforms. Well, we cannot help but notice how adorable the siblings are!

In the photo, Ayaan can be seen in a lemon yellow raincoat and Arha in a green one. Their radiant smiles and bright eyes are proof that they both enjoy indulging with nature. Fans took to the comments section and marveled at how they are a treat to the eyes. Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun will be next seen in director Sukumar’s Pushpa. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing a key role.

Check the post here:

Allu Arjun’s first look from the movie was released by the makers on his birthday. The film will release in five languages — Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada. Pushpa and will have music by Devi Sri Prasad. Allu Arjun was seen in this year’s Sankranti blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. He will also be seen playing the lead role in Icon. More details about the film are expected to be made by the makers soon.

Credits :Instagram

