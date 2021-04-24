Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: Anasuya shares a glimpse from the sets as she joins the film

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, while Fahadh Faasil is the main antagonist.

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa is one of the highly anticipated South films. While the makers are shooting the film at a brisk pace, updates about the film are also coming up every other day. As per the latest update, Anasuya has joined the sets of the film. Taking to her Instagram space, Anasuya has shared a photo, while giving us a glimpse of the shooting process. She has also revealed that she will be playing a key role in the film.

Sharing the photo, Anasuya wrote, “#GoodDaysAhead #HappyToBeBackAgain #Gratitude @aryasukku @alluarjunonline @mythriofficial Let’s get ‘em all again”. Meanwhile, on the birthday of Allu Arjun, the makers of Pushpa released a teaser video while giving us a glimpse of Pushpa Raju’s life. The video also had a very brief appearance of Rashmika Mandanna in it. The makers also released photos of Allu Arjun as he started dubbing his portions for the film directed by Sukumar.

Announcing the news, the makers wrote, “#Pushpa Dubbing starts. Get ready to meet the ferocious #PushpaRaj tomorrow at 6:12 PM Fire @alluarjun @iamRashmika #FahadhFaasil @aryasukku @ThisIsDSP @resulp @adityamusic @MythriOfficial” Announcing the news, the makers also shared some photos from the pooja ceremony which was held ahead of the dubbing session. The Sukumar directorial will have Fahadh Faasil as the main antagonist. The makers of Pushpa had recently announced that the film will be released on August 31, 2021. It is expected that more updates about the film will be announced in the upcoming days.

