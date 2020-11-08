Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: Makers to REVEAL pre production glimpse & shoot updates tomorrow

The makers of Allu Arjun's Pushpa have announced that they will be sharing a glimpse of the pre production process of the film tomorrow.

In what came as exciting news to the fans of Allu Arjun, the makers have revealed that they will update the fans about the movie with a glimpse of pre production process and they will also give us an update about the film’s shooting. It was revealed that the updates will be released at 10 am tomorrow. As per the latest news reports on the upcoming film Pushpa states that the makers are planning to shoot a schedule on November 6th in Vishakhapatnam. The earlier news reports stated that the team of the Allu Arjun starrer will resume the shoot of the film in Vizag.

Meanwhile, the makers revealed the first look of Allu Arjun for the film earlier this year and there is a strong buzz in the film industry that Allu Arjun will be seen essaying the role of a person who is associated with the smuggling of red sandalwood. Though the makers of the Sukumar directorial have not yet announced what character he is essaying in the film, the first look poster of the film Pushpa is hinting at the character being a challenging one.

See the official post here:

#Pushpa Pre Production Glimpse & Shoot Update Tomorrow at 10 AM https://t.co/YhIgCKDdvR — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) November 8, 2020

It goes without saying that the fans and followers of the lead actor are eagerly looking forward to watching the film on the big screen. Allu Arjun's last film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was a huge success. The box office collections of the film were also massive. The film was helmed by ace director Trivikram Srinivas and it had Pooja Hegde as the female lead. The film also featured actress in a key role.

