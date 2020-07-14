Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: Vijay Sethupathi REVEALS why he opted out of the Sukumaran directorial

Apparently, Vijay Sethupathihad also met the director Sukumaran in person and explained his situation. It is expected that the makers will announce the complete list of cast and crew officially.

Yesterday, the news of Vijay Sethupathi opting out of Allu Arjun’s upcoming film Pushpa was making the rounds on social media. After the news surfaced online, fans have been speculating as to why he would have walked out. Now, in a recent report, it has been mentioned that Vijay Sethupathi has opted out citing to unavailability of dates. Apparently, he had also met the director Sukumaran in person and explained his situation. It is expected that the makers will announce the complete list of cast and crew officially.

Directed by Sukumaran, Kannada actor Dhananjaya is the recent addition in the film’s cast list. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. Allu Arjun’s first look from the movie was released by the makers on his birthday. The film will be released in five languages — Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada. Pushpa and will have music by Devi Sri Prasad. Last seen in Oh My Kadavule in an extended cameo, Vijay Sethupathi will be next in Thalapathy Vijay’s Master.

Vijay Sethupathi will also be seen playing the main antagonist in Tollywood film Uppena. As far as his Kollywood films are concerned, he has Laabam, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and the biopic of Muttiah Muralitharan in his kitty. Recently, his first look poster for Tughlaq Durbar was released and it received massive attention from movie buffs. It is expected that the films will be rolled out as soon as the lockdown for COVID 19 is lifted. The trailer of his another upcoming film Ka Pae Ranasingam was released recently and it is expected to hit the big screens after the pandemic situation is contained.

