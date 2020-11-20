Allu Arjun’s rugged avatar in leaked PHOTO from Pushpa sets the internet on fire

In the photo, Allu Arjun can be seen working for a shot, as he was getting captured by the cinematographer of Pushpa.

The makers of Pushpa shared an intriguing picture of the lead star Allu Arjun in his character look last week while announcing that he has joined the sets of the film. The Stylish Star is reportedly essaying the role of a truck driver who is associated with the smuggling of red sandalwood. Now, photos of the actor from the sets of the film in a rugged avatar have surfaced online. The leaked photo shows the Stylish Star working on the film while shooting a scene.

This photo comes after the official Twitter handle of Mythri Movie Makers shared a photo of Allu Arjun’s rear view as the cast and crew resumed shooting after a long gap. The makers of the much-awaited film had to halt the filming work due to the COVID 19 outbreak. News reports suggest that the team of Pushpa have resumed shooting in Maredumilli forests in East Godavari district. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as the female lead. The Sukumar directorial’s makers previously released the first look poster of Allu Arjun.

Meanwhile, recent reports suggest that the film will star Kollywood actor Arya in a key role. Apparently, Arya is playing the role which was previously offered to Vijay Sethupathi. However, Vijay Sethupathi revealed in an interview that he could not take up the role as he has several other commitments and his dates are not available. However, an official update about Arya’s starring is not made yet.

