Allu Arjun’s son Ayaan is a bigtime fan of BTS and this VIDEO of him dancing on Idol is a proof; Watch it

In the video, an enthusiastic Ayaan can be seen dancing for the song from K-Pop band BTS' Idol.

The K-pop band BTS is one of the most popular bands in India. With BTS army conducting several activities and fans of the band expressing their love for the band on social media, BTS fans are growing tremendously. Now, a video of our own Stylish Star Allu Arjun’s son Ayaan dancing for BTS’ Idol has been shared by Sneha Reddy. In the video, we can see the little Ayaan dancing his heart out on the song as it’s played on a TV in the background.

As soon as Sneha shared it on her Instagram stories, the video found its way on the trending list and it is now going viral on social media. In the video, Ayaan can be seen in his graphic printed pajamas and shirt, as he enjoyed the song. Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun will be next seen in director Sukumar’s Pushpa. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing a key role.

Allu Arjun’s first look from the movie was released by the makers on his birthday. The film will release in five languages — Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada. Pushpa and will have music by Devi Sri Prasad. He will also be seen playing the lead role in Icon. More details about the film are expected to be made by the makers soon. Allu Arjun was last seen in this year’s blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Credits :Instagram

