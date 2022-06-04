Allu Arjun says 'Adivi Sesh does magic again' as he heaps praises on Major & congratulates team for success

Adivi Sesh's biographical film Major, which is based on the life of martyr soldier Sandeep Unnikrishnan, has been critical acclaim and applause from audiences, celebs, and critics. Now, Allu Arjun heaped praises on Adivi Sesh and congratulated the team for blockbuster success. Calling it a heart-touching film, Allu Arjun expressed happiness and pride after watching Major in theatres.

Allu Arjun took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Big congratulations to the entire team of #MajorTheFilm. A very heart-touching film. The man of the show Adivi Sesh does his magic once again. Excelled work by director Sashi Tikka. Beautifully crafted. Big congratulations and my personal respect to Mahesh Babu for giving the audience such a heartwarming experience. Major: A story that touches every Indian heart."

Overwhelmed by Allu Arjun's support and kind words, Adivi Sesh replied, "Big man! Thank you so much for “AA”LL the love. From #Kshanam to #Major Your support, grace and kindness has been incredible. It means a lot to me personally. You gifted #Pushpa on my birthday (Dec 17) :) and now you have made the success of #Major even sweeter #MajorTheFilm."

Check out Allu Arjun and Adivi Sesh's tweet here:

A few hours ago, Allu Arjun was papped as he was exiting a movie theatre after watching a Major movie. The actor looked super cool in an all-white outfit.

Also Read: PICS: Allu Arjun gets spotted in an all-white casual look at a theatre in Hyderabad

Coming to Major, it has received rave reviews from all quarters, making it one of the most critically acclaimed films recently. Helmed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the project traces the life journey of the braveheart till his sacrifice during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Major also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi Nair, and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies. The music is composed by Sricharan Pakala.