Allu Arjun says 'every movie has some novelty'; Praises Sree Vishnu at Alluri pre-release event

Allu Arjun was recently invited to the pre-release bash of the upcoming flick Alluri as a special guest. The Pushpa star looked dashing in a back jacket with a white T-shirt and black plants during the event. Sree Vishnu donned an all-black look for the grand event of his next, which is billed as a fictional biopic on an honest policeman. Helmed by Pradeep Varma, Alluri is scheduled to release on 23rd September this year.

Addressing the gathering, he was quoted saying that he is very fond of Sree Vishnu. The Stylish star added that the actor gave a nice performance in his debut project Prema Ishq Kadhal, and from then he has had a liking towards him. AA said that sometimes a movie becomes a hit or flop, but every movie with an actor has some novelty. Sree Vishnu works very hard for a film and always tries to do his best. He even urged everyone to watch this movie and bless him.