Allu Arjun says 'every movie has some novelty'; Praises Sree Vishnu at Alluri pre-release event
See what Allu Arjun had to say about fellow actor Sree Vishnu at the pre-release bash of Alluri.
Allu Arjun was recently invited to the pre-release bash of the upcoming flick Alluri as a special guest. The Pushpa star looked dashing in a back jacket with a white T-shirt and black plants during the event. Sree Vishnu donned an all-black look for the grand event of his next, which is billed as a fictional biopic on an honest policeman. Helmed by Pradeep Varma, Alluri is scheduled to release on 23rd September this year.
Addressing the gathering, he was quoted saying that he is very fond of Sree Vishnu. The Stylish star added that the actor gave a nice performance in his debut project Prema Ishq Kadhal, and from then he has had a liking towards him. AA said that sometimes a movie becomes a hit or flop, but every movie with an actor has some novelty. Sree Vishnu works very hard for a film and always tries to do his best. He even urged everyone to watch this movie and bless him.
On the work front, Allu Arjun will soon start shooting for the sequel of the 2021 hit, Pushpa: The Rise. Directed by Sukumaran, this highly-anticipated drama has been titled Pushpa: The Rise. The work on the movie commenced a few weeks ago with a mahurat pooja. The flick will have AA, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil reprising their respective roles from the original drama in the second installment of the franchise.
In the meantime, the sources further suggest that Allu Arjun will soon be foraying into Hollywood. A source close to the development informed us, "Allu Arjun has been offered a Hollywood film by a big-shot director-producer from the industry. While the actor was in New York for the parade, he happened to do a hush-hush meeting for a Superhero franchise that he was offered."
