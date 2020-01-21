Allu Arjun says he wanted director Trivikram Srinivas to make a super hit film for him; Read details

The actor has been receiving a lot of appreciation for his performance in the south drama, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film sees the lead star doing some rib-tickling comedy and jaw dropping action scenes.

The south megastar Allu Arjun is currently basking in the glory of his recent film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film saw Allu Arjun and the stunning actress Pooja Hegde as the lead pair. The film also featured actors like , Nivetha Pethuraj, Sushanth, Murali Sharma and marathi actor Sachin Khedekar. While talking about the film, the lead star of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo said that he wanted director Trivikram Srinivas to make a super hit film for him. Allu Arjun also adds that his father made blockbuster hits for south actors like Chiranjeevi and Rajinikanth and he hoped that Trivikram Srinivas would make a super hit flick for him which was backed by his father.

The actor has been receiving a lot of appreciation for his performance in the south drama, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film sees the lead star doing some rib-tickling comedy, jaw dropping action scenes and stunts. The actor Allu Arjun also added further that only a director can visualize a beautiful painting in its totality. The lead actor of a film is like a canvas, the producers are like the frame of the painting. The artists are like paint brushes. The director is the one who brings to life the entire painting.

The south star Allu Arjun who is fondly called Stylish Star by his fans and followers said that his father's production for the Hindi film Ghajini starring had done so well, he always hoped that one day he would see the same success come to him, and director Trivikram Srinivas turned his dream into a reality with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

