Allu Arjun says, 'What an honour' as he visits Wagah Border with his family

Allu Arjun celebrated his wife Sneha Reddy's birthday with the utmost zeal on 29th September yesterday. Making the most of the special day, the Pushpa actor visited Amritsar. He seeked blessings at the Golden Temple along with his wife and kids. After this, they also traveled to the Wagah Border. He took to his Instagram and dropped a photo posing with our BSF jawans, "BSF. What an honour 🇮🇳. Thank you." Sharing another glimpse of their visit, he posted a video on the story section of the photo-sharing app.

In the clip, we can see Allu Arjun making a grand entry along with the jawans, as he greets the people present at the Wagah Border. He looked dapper in a classic black and white look and tied his long hair in a ponytail.