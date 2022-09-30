Allu Arjun says, 'What an honour' as he visits Wagah Border with his family
After Golden Temple, Allu Arjun and his family pay a visit to the famous Wagah Border.
Allu Arjun celebrated his wife Sneha Reddy's birthday with the utmost zeal on 29th September yesterday. Making the most of the special day, the Pushpa actor visited Amritsar. He seeked blessings at the Golden Temple along with his wife and kids. After this, they also traveled to the Wagah Border. He took to his Instagram and dropped a photo posing with our BSF jawans, "BSF. What an honour 🇮🇳. Thank you." Sharing another glimpse of their visit, he posted a video on the story section of the photo-sharing app.
In the clip, we can see Allu Arjun making a grand entry along with the jawans, as he greets the people present at the Wagah Border. He looked dapper in a classic black and white look and tied his long hair in a ponytail.
Earlier, Allu Arjun posted a few glimpses from their visit to the Golden Temple on social media. The pan-India star, his better half, and his kids donned traditional attires as they seeked blessings. AA looked handsome in a blue kurta pajama.
Up next, Allu Arjun is all set to treat the fans with another installment of his Pushpa Raj avatar in Pushpa: The Rule. Directed by Sukumaran, the project will feature Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasi reprising their original characters from Pushpa: The Rise in the sequel.
Over and above this, the sources also claim that Allu Arjun is ready to make his Hollywood debut. A little birdie told us, "Allu Arjun has been offered a Hollywood film by a big-shot director-producer from the industry. While the actor was in New York for the parade, he happened to do a hush-hush meeting for a Superhero franchise that he was offered."
