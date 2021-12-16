Allu Arjun sends best wishes to Ranveer Singh ahead of 83's release

Allu Arjun has been creating a massive buzz these days for his upcoming movie Pushpa: The Rise. The movie happens to be one of the most anticipated movies of the year and had got everyone excited. Interestingly, the Sukumar directorial is releasing in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil. And while the team is leaving no stone unturned to promote the movie, they hosted a grand event to promote Pushpa: The Rise. Amid this, Allu Arjun also made the headlines for his sweet gesture towards Bollywood star Ranveer Singh.

As Ranveer Singh is gearing up for the release of his much awaited 83, Allu Arjun has made sure to send his best wishes to the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actor for his upcoming project. To note, 83, which chronicles the Indian cricket team’s phenomenal journey during the 1983 World Cup, is releasing on December 24 this year. This isn’t all. Allu Arjun also congratulated Ranveer for the success of Sooryavanshi and for bringing back the audience to the theatres with the movie. For the uninitiated, Sooryavanshi, which had Ranveer Singh in a cameo, was one of the first releases after the theatres had opened post the second wave of COVID 19.

Meanwhile talking about Pushpa: The Rise, the movie is slated to release on December 17 and also features Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. The movie will have Rashmika in a deglam look. Talking about the same, Rashmika said, “I knew I was playing a different character. I know I had to give my heart soul for it. I was getting the opportunity to work with Allu Arjun I didn't have to think that way. For me, it was all about the performance”.

