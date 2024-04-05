Allu Arjun sends birthday wishes to Pushpa co-star Rashmika Mandanna; ‘May your shining streak continue to rise’

Pan-Indian heartthrob Allu Arjun is a name that requires no introduction. The actor is one of the most popular and in-demand actors in the country right now. The popular star, affectionately known as Bunny by his fans, has been an active member of the Telugu cinema industry for more than two decades and continues to excite fans and viewers with his eclectic performances.

In a recent update, Allu Arjun shared his heartwarming birthday wishes for his ‘sweetest co-star’ Rashmika Mandanna. Have a look!

Arjun Arjun's birthday wish for his Srivalli

On April 5, the Race Gurram actor took to his Instagram story section and shared a blurred image of Rashmika's look from Pushpa: The Rule and wrote‌, “Many Happy returns of the day to my sweetest co star @Rashmika_Mandanna. May your shining streak continue to rise & RULE #theggedhele.”

Later Rashmika also took to her Instagram story section and reposted Allu Arjun’s blessings for her and wrote, “@alluarjunonline sirrrrr! Thank you!”

More about Allu Arjun

Recently, Allu Arjun's wax figure was unveiled at Madame Tussauds Museum Dubai, adding another feather to his cap. The actor was accompanied there by his beloved wife Sneha Reddy and kids Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha. The Julayi star attended the gala celebration in Dubai and spoke with several media sources about his excitement and thanked for this great award.

Allu shared the historic occasion on Instagram, where he posed alongside his wax statue in his signature pose from the hit film Pushpa: The Rise.

Allu Arjun's upcoming films

Allu Arjun is all set for his upcoming grandiose project titled Pushpa: The Rule alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in key roles. The action thriller flick is a sequel to his 2021 high-octane blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, helmed by Sukumar. The film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Dhananjaya, Jagadeesh Prathap, and several other notable performers. Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar are producing the action thriller under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.

The first teaser for the film will be released on April 8th to commemorate Allu Arjun's 42nd birthday, and the action flick will be released on Independence Day in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

