Allu Arjun serves a stylish and comfy all-black look as he gets clicked Mumbai airport; VIDEO

Allu Arjun is one of the most popular actors, who has a fan following beyond the Telugu audiences. He is worldwide known for his performance of Pushpa Raj. On Saturday morning, the National Award-winning actor was clicked at Mumbai airport and flashed a big smile to the cameras.

Allu Arjun, who stepped out of Hyderabad on Friday, was spotted at Mumbai airport today. As the paparazzi gathered around him to click, the actor flashed a big smile. The actor went for his favorite black look in a black tee paired up with matching pants. He styled the comfy outfit with matching black sunglasses, flats, and a watch.

On Friday afternoon, Allu Arjun was spotted leaving from Hyderabad. However, it is not where he is heading to.

Allu Arjun looks dashing as he flaunts his smile in comfy black look



Upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun is currently busy with the shooting of the highly anticipated sequel to Pushpa, which has been titled Pushpa 2: The Rise. Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Dhananjaya, and Sunil will reprise their roles in the sequel as well. The film is scheduled to be released next year, on August 25.

After this, he announced his next with Trivikram Srinivas. This will mark his reunion with hitmaker Trivikram Srinivas after the blockbuster film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo The yet-to-be-titled film, which marks the superstar's 22nd outing in cinema, is tentatively titled AA 22. The actor also has an untitled action thriller, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, well-known for the Arjun Reddy movie.

Recently, the actor indirectly confirmed teaming up with the Jawan duo, Atlee and Anirudh Ravichander. The actor got into a Twitter banter with Anirudh and confirmed the same. He asked the young musician to give him the best songs for his next. He is also reportedly in talks to do a movie with Nelson Dilipkumar, who bagged success with Rajinikanth's Jailer recently.

