Allu Arjun serves good looks in a white shirt at Baby success meet; watch VIDEO

Allu Arjun, the Telugu superstar is currently busy in his acting career, with some highly promising projects in his kitty. However, even amid his busy shooting schedule, Allu Arjun is often spotted in all major events held in the film industry, including pre-release events and success bashes. Recently, the crowd puller was spotted at the success bash of Baby, the recently released acclaimed coming-of-age romantic drama. Baby, which features Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya in the lead roles, was released on July 14, Friday.

Allu Arjun serves good looks at Baby success bash

The Pushpa: The Rise actor, who attended the Baby success bash at a famous hotel in Hyderabad on July 20, Thursday night, is now winning the internet with his stylish appearance at the event. Allu Arjun, as always, served good looks in a semi-formal crisp white shirt, at the event. The Telugu superstar completed his look with a pair of jet-black formal trousers and a pair of white sneakers. Allu Arjun, who was also seen sporting his highly famous 'Pushpa Raj' look at the event, in semi-long hair and a thick beard, was spotted posing with the Baby team members in front of the paparazzi photographers.

Check out Allu Arjun's video from the Baby appreciation meet, below:

Allu Arjun's work front

As reported earlier, Allu Arjun is set to reprise his celebrated character Pusha Raj in the upcoming second installment of the Pushpa franchise. The Sukumar directorial, which established Allu Arjun as a true blue pan-Indian star, has been titled Pushpa 2: The Rule. The highly anticipated project is now nearing the final stages of its shooting and is expected to hit the theatres in the Summer of 2024.

Later, Allu Arjun will reunite with hitmaker Trivikram Srinivas for an untitled upcoming project, which has been tentatively titled AA 22. The highly anticipated project, which is touted to be a social thriller, is reportedly adapted from the two lesser-known episodes of Mahabharata. The Telugu superstar is also said to be planning to join hands with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the Arjun Reddy director, for his next outing.

ALSO READ: Allu Arjun and Upasana share a laughter-filled moment in an unseen photo from Varun Tej's engagement