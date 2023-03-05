Allu Arjun shakes a leg on Pushpa song ‘O Antava’ as he joins DJ Martin Garrix for a fun show; Watch VIDEO

Allu Arjun, one of the biggest crowd pullers of the Telugu film industry, had one of the biggest blockbusters of his acting career with the 2021-released blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. Along with its central character Pushpa Raj played by Allu Arjun and its unique storyline, the Sukumar directorial has also earned immense popularity with its chartbuster song 'O Antava'. The song, which featured the Telugu superstar along with popular star Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is still highly popular among music lovers.

Allu Arjun joins DJ Martin Garrix; Shakes a leg on ‘O Antava’

The celebrated actor joined popular DJ Martin Garrix for a fun show in Hyderabad, on March 4, Saturday night. Allu Arjun's entry to the stage left the audience deeply excited, but the actor's next move set the entire stadium on fire. Interestingly, the Telugu superstar shook a leg with DJ Garrix for his chartbuster song 'O Antava' from Pushpa: The Rise, to the much excitement of the audiences. The videos from the grand event are now going viral on social media platforms.

Check out Allu Arjun and DJ Martin Garrix's video, below:

Allu Arjun's shares pictures with RJ Martin Garrix

Later, the celebrated star took to his official Instagram handle and shared a couple of pictures with RJ Martin Garrix from the fun Hyderabad event. He also wrote his highly famous punch dialogue from Pushpa, in his post. "What a Funn Night. Oo anta va with @martingarrix . Hyderabad Thaggedele," Allu Arjun captioned his post.

Check out Allu Arjun's Instagram post, below:

Allu Arjun's work front

The versatile actor is set to play the celebrated character Pushpa Raj once again, in the upcoming second installment of the Sukumar-directed franchise, which has been titled Pushpa 2: The Rule. The highly anticipated project is slated to hit the theatres, as a Makar Sankranti 2024 release. Later, he will join hands with Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for an upcoming untitled project, which is bankrolled by T-Series.

