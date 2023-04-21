Allu Arjun shares a heartwarming video with his daughter Allu Arha; Netizens are in love

Allu Arjun, the Telugu superstar is totally busy in his acting career, with some highly promising projects including the most-awaited thriller Pushpa 2. However, the busy career has never prevented the talented actor from being a complete family man. When he is not shooting, Allu Arjun makes sure that he spends his entire free time with his family, especially his wife Allu Sneha Reddy, and their kids, Allu Ayan and Allu Arha.

Allu Arjun's heartwarming video with daughter Arha wins the internet

On Thursday night, Allu Arjun took to his official Instagram handle and shared a lovely video with his little daughter Allu Arha, as they were travelling in his car. In the lovely video which is played in the backdrop of a popular vintage Ilaiyaraaja song, the doting father is seen playing with his baby girl's hair, as she laughed, played, and simultaneously tried to catch the phone from his hands.

Watch Allu Arjun's Instagram video, below:

