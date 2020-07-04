Allu Arjun shares an ADORABLE photo of daughter Arha’s baby steps & it’s the cutest thing you’ll see today

It goes without saying that Arha is the apple of Allu Arjun’s eyes and this photo has come as a huge treat to the fans of the actor.

Allu Arjun has been sharing many photos and videos of his precisions little girl Allu Arha on social media during this time of lockdown. Today, he took to his Instagram space and shared a photo of his daughter, in which she can be seen climbing up a staircase. With open hair and lemon yellow frock, she looked like a little princess and we are simply unable to take our eyes off the photo. Sharing the photo, he wrote on Instagram, “Happiness lies in baby steps”.

With fans commenting on how adorable and cute she looks, the photo started trending on social media. Well, it goes without saying that Arha is the apple of Allu Arjun’s eyes and this photo has come as a huge treat to the fans of the actor. Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun will be next seen in director Sukumar’s Pushpa. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing a key role. Allu Arjun’s first look from the movie was released by the makers on his birthday.

Check out Allu Arjun’s Instagram post here:

The film will release in five languages — Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada. Pushpa and will have music by Devi Sri Prasad. Allu Arjun was seen in this year’s Sankranti blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. He will also be seen playing the lead role in Icon. More details about the film are expected to be made by the makers soon.

