Allu Arjun shares an adorable PHOTO with Sushanth as he wishes his brother a happy birthday; Take a look

Allu Arjun, Sushanth, and their other cousins were recently spotted at a birthday bash, where they all posed for photos.

On the birthday of actor Sushanth, Allu Arjun took to his Instagram stories and shared a photo with his cousin while wishing him on his special day. In the photo, one can see Allu Arjun in a stylish all black outfit, while Sushanth is seen in a traditional white Kurta. Sharing the photo, Allu Arjun wrote, “Many happy returns of the day by brother”. A couple of days back, Allu Arjun, Sushanth and their cousins were spotted by the paps at the birthday bash of Sarath Chandra.

Now this photo has come as a visual treat to the fans of both the actors. Allu Arjun is currently busy with the shooting of the most awaited Tollywood flick Pushpa. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa has Rashmika as the leading lady. The first two schedules of the film are wrapped up and the same was shared by the makers a couple of weeks back. It is anticipated that the makers will release the teaser on Allu Arjun’s birthday.

The makers had earlier announced that the film will be released on August 13. Last week, Allu Arjun was spotted in Hyderabad as he had a meeting with KGF director Prashanth Neel. It is anticipated that they both had a discussion about a potential project. Allu Arjun returned to Hyderabad a couple of weeks back after an elaborate tour with his family. It is expected that the next schedule of Pushpa will be kickstarted soon.

