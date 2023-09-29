Allu Arjun shares adorable video of wife Sneha Reddy on her birthday; calls her the sunshine of his life
Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy are one of the cutest couples online. The Pushpa actor shared an adorable video of his wife on her birthday. Read on…
Allu Arjun is one of the most sought-after actors in Tollywood. But despite his busy schedule, the National Award winning actor is known to be a family man, preferring to spend his free time with his family.
This year, his wife’s birthday was no different. The Pushpa actor took to social media to wish his wife Allu Sneha Reddy on her birthday. He shared a cute video montage of her, with the caption:
“Happy Birthday Cutieee; Sunshine of my Life”
Check out the video below:
Credits: Allu Arjun Instagram
