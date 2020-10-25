Allu Arjun shares a beautiful photo with his family members as he sends Dussehra wishes to fans

Taking to his Instagram space, Allu Arjun shared a photo with his family while wishing his fans a happy Dusshera.

On the occasion of Dussehra, celebrities and fans have been taking to social media to share photos with their families to mark the festival. Now, Tollywood’s stylish star Allu Arjun took to his Instagram space and shared a photo with his wife and kids. In the photo, they all can be seen in ethnic wear as they posed with radiant smiles. Allu Arjun, his wife Sneha Reddy and their kids Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha were seen grinning ear to ear while posing for the photo.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun will be next seen in director Sukumar’s Pushpa. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. Allu Arjun’s first look from the movie was released by the makers on his birthday. The film will release in five languages — Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada. Pushpa and will have music by Devi Sri Prasad. He will also be seen playing the lead role in Icon. More details about the film are expected to be made by the makers soon.

See his photo here:

Allu Arjun was seen in this year’s Sankranti blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film had Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and it was a huge Box Office hit. Though the film locked horns with Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru, it was lauded by fans and critics alike. Apart from the main cast members, the movie has a huge ensemble cast including Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Jayaram and Sathyaraj in the supporting roles.

