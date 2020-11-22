Allu Arjun shares beautiful photos as he thanks makers of Pushpa on hosting grand party for his daughter Arha

On a special occasion, Allu Arjun also released a special song featuring his daughter Arha.

Allu Arjun and Sneha's daughter Arha turned 4 yesterday, November 21 and the couple celebrated it on the sets of the upcoming film, Pushpa. The makers of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa hosted a grand party for little Arha on the sets of the film, and every picture from the celebration is super cute. Bunny took to Instagram and thanked Mythri Movie Makers for taking the initiative. Sharing some beautiful photos, Allu Arjun wrote, "I would personally like to thank @mythriofficial movie makers Ravi garu , Naveen garu , Cherry Garu and others for hosting a memorable party for us on the occasion of Arha’s birthday . Very sweet gesture . Thank you once again."

One can see in the photos, the cutest birthday girl cuts the cake with her parents and elder brother Ayaan around. One can also see director Sukumar as a part of the celebrations. Allu Arha looked like a doll in a pretty white and pink frock. On a special occasion, Allu Arjun also released a special song featuring Arha. The little angel can be seen in the avatar of Anjali from the classic movie Anjali by Mani Ratnam. Sharing the song on Instagram, the proud father wrote, "Happy Birthday My lil ARHA ! We shot a memorable video re creating the classic Anjali with my Daughter Arha . I wanted to share it with all my the well wishers . Hope you like it like we did."

Meanwhile, the team of Pushpa is currently shooting in Maredumilli forests in East Godavari district. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as the female lead. It is produced under Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, and Devi Sri Prasad is scoring the music.

