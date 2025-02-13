Allu Arjun shares big laugh with Upasana as she holds baby Klin Kaara at Varun Tej’s wedding; see THROWBACK PIC

In today's throwback, we will revisit the moment when Allu Arjun and Ram Charan's wife, Upasana Kamineni, shared a candid moment at Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's Italy wedding. An old resurfaced picture shows them laughing while being engaged in a conversation. What caught netizens' attention was baby Klin Kaara snuggling up to her mother.

In the photo, Allu Arjun and Upasana are seen twinning in white and matching with the wedding theme. While the latter holds the little one close, the Pushpa 2 actor laughs heartily. On the other hand, the setting features decorative elements like heaters and a soft color palette.

Take a look at the picture below:

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi exchanged vows on November 1, 2023, in a Hindu wedding ceremony. The event took place at Borgo San Felice in Tuscany, Italy. Close family members and friends attended the celebration.

For the unversed, Varun Tej is the nephew of legendary actors Pawan Kalyan and Chiranjeevi. His cousins are Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Sai Durga Tej, Allu Sirish and Panja Vaisshnav Tej, amongst others. They all traveled to Tuscany to celebrate his wedding with Lavanya.

Chiranjeevi also shared some inside pictures from the wedding on his social media handle and extended his congratulations to the newlyweds. He wrote on X, "And thus they embarked together on a new love-filled journey. Starry Wishes for the Newest Star Couple."

Take a look at the post below:

Coming back to Allu Arjun, he was recently seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule. Directed by Sukumar, the movie shattered several box office records and emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film.

Pushpa 2 has also been doing wonders on Netflix since its digital debut and has been trending since its OTT release. Apart from Allu Arjun, the movie also features Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in prominent roles.

If you have watched Pushpa 2, share your thoughts with us in the comments below.