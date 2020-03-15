Allu Arjun shares cute photo of son Ayaan from his pre school graduation; Tiger Shroff congratulates

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

At the moment, Allu Arjun is super proud as his son Ayaan has completed pre-school. The actor took to Instagram and shared a picture his son Ayaan from his pre-school graduation day.

Tollywood star Allu Arjun is undeniably the superhero of his family. The actor makes sure to take the perfect opportunity and express his love for his kids Arha and Ayaan on social media. Despite busy with the shooting of his films, Allu Arjun takes some time out and spends time with his kids. At the moment, he is super proud as his son Ayaan has completed pre-school. Taking to Instagram about his son Ayaan's pre-school graduation day, Allu Arjun wrote, "Ayaan I am soo proud of you for excelling soo well."

One can see, Ayaan looking cute and stylish like his father Bunny in black pants, white shirt and waistcoat. Allu Arjun is known to be a doting father and he spends as much time as possible with his kids. The Telugu star's Instagram gives a little insight into his family time which is endearing to watch. He is setting major parenting goals for every father out there. Allu Arjun married Sneha Reddy on March 6, 2011, and are blessed with two kids – son Ayaan and daughter Arha.

On the work front, Allu Arjun, who was last seen in Ala Vaikuntapuramloo, will soon kick-start shooting for Sukumar's next. The film has been the talk of the town since its inpcetion and fans are eagerly looking forward to know what's in stores. The film will star Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role.

Credits :Instagram

