Allu Arjun shares a heartwarming picture on his father Allu Aravind's birthday; Says 'You'll always be my fav'

Allu Arjun, who will be seen next in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, has shared a beautiful birthday post for his producer dad Allu Aravind. Check it out.

Telugu star Allu Arjun, who will be seen next in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has shared an amazing birthday post for his producer dad Allu Aravind. On his dad's birthday, Bunny took to Instagram and shared a beautiful monochrome picture, which was clicked at the recent Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's musical concert in Hyderabad. Sharing this heartwarming picture with his dad Allu Aravind, Bunny wrote, "Happy Birthday Dad. You will always be my fav ... can’t say more." The stylish star of Tollywood industry is quite close to his dad but it's very rare that he expresses about it on social media.

Recently, at Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo event in Hyderabad, Allu Arjun got emotional and teary-eyed as he spoke about his dad. The Sarainodu actor said, "Usually, my father and I feel shy to talk about each other in the public domain. We love each other but refrain from expressing our emotions. My father produced my first film and he was the one to launch me in the industry. But I have never thanked him before not even at home.”

Also Read: Allu Arjun on nepotism: I have a respect for self made actors but it's true that we have our own struggles

For the first time I have seen this man crying on stage breaks my @alluarjun is way better than many out there. He is much bigger than many small brains.

In short he is way beyond your league.#AVPLMusicalConcert #AlaVaikunthapurramulooTrailerhttps://t.co/tR8jVVPCdS pic.twitter.com/ybp5exbeJo — Arnavakalyankar (@arnavakalyankar) January 7, 2020

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun's upcoming film is all set to release on January 11th, 2020. Starring Pooja Hegde in the female lead, the film is bankrolled under their banners Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creation.

Credits :Instagram

Read More