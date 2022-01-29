Allu Arjun shares an interesting story about Sid Sriram singing Srivalli without instruments at Pushpa event

Pushpa: The Rise has been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for all those involved in the memorable film. The movie for sure holds a special place in the hearts of leads Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. Allu Arjun has penned a nostalgic note for musician Sid Sriram, remembering his praise-worthy performance for the Pushpa Pre-release event.

The star posted a short clip of the singer spreading his magic on stage and penned the note that read, “Wanted to write this at leisure, My brother Sidsriram garu was singing “Srivali” on stage at the pre-release event. He started singing without music & I was waiting for the musical instrument to start slowly supporting his vocals. But they didn’t. And he kept singing without any music. I was blown away. It was sounding so magical I thought in my head…He doesn’t need music.. He is Music..”

Check out the post below:

The pre-release bash for Pushpa was a star-studded event with Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna , Sukumar, and Devi Sri Prasad in attendance along with the other crew. The Sukumar directorial was released in theatres on 17 December 2021 in Telugu along with dubbed versions in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi. It became an immediate rage with the audiences.

Meanwhile, the makers have already started work on the second part of the film. The shoot for the film is likely to go on the floor this year itself. The second part of the flick will retain the main cast and is expected to be an equally entertaining experience as was Pushpa.

