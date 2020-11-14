Allu Arjun shares a monochrome PHOTO as he celebrates Diwali with his little daughter Arha

The latest picture of Allu Arjun in a dapper look along with his daughter Arha celebrating Diwali will surely win your hearts. Take a look.

The Stylish Star of the southern film industry, Allu Arjun shared a heart-warming photo on his Instagram handle as he celebrates Diwali with his daughter Arha. The actor looks dapper as he celebrates the festival of lights with his little daughter. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star wrote in his Instagram post, "Happy Diwali. May this Diwali bring light and prosperity into lives." The southern star enjoys a massive fan following on his social media handles. The fans and followers of the Stylish Star are always delighted to see his latest photos and videos. The latest picture of Allu Arjun in a dapper look along with his daughter Arha celebrating Diwali will surely win your hearts.

On the work front, Allu Arjun recently resumed the filming work of his upcoming drama called Pushpa. The film is helmed by ace director Sukumar. The cast and crew of the Allu Arjun starrer resumed shooting Maredumilli forests located in the East Godavari district. The much awaited drama called Pushpa will also feature the gorgeous actress Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The fans and audience members are eagerly looking forward to watching the sizzling chemistry between the lead actors.

The first look poster of the film Pushpa was unveiled by the makers some time back. The first look poster of the Sukumar director features the lead actor in a rugged look. The makers also shared a new photo of Allu Arjun from the sets of Pushpa recently.

