Allu Arjun shares oh-so-adorable unseen photo with kids Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha on Children's Day
Allu Arjun has shared a loving and heart-touching picture with his son and daughter on the occasion of Children’s Day. Check it out!
Key Highlight
National Award actor Allu Arjun has dropped a heartfelt and cutesy picture with his wife Sneha Reddy, son Allu Ayaan and daughter Allu Arha on the occasion of Children’s Day in India.
The wonderful picture features the actor sharing a moment with his family back when they were in Tuscany for Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s pre-wedding party. The vibrant and touching picture has certainly won the hearts of many.
See the Children’s Day picture shared by Allu Arjun
