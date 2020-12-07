Allu Arjun shares perfect fam jam pic as he heads to Udaipur in a private jet for Niharika Konidela's wedding

Allu Arjun took to Instagram and shared a perfect fam-jam photo with his wife Sneha, kids and parents as they were heading to Udaipur for Niharika and Chaitanya JV's wedding.

Allu Arjun travels for the first time together with his family for Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV's wedding in Udaipur. The stylish star of the Telugu film industry took to Instagram and shared a picture of him posing with wife Sneha, kids Ayaan and Arha and his parents before taking off in the private jet to Udaipur. Bunny wrote, "Flying together as a family after years. N&C Wedding celebrations begin ... #allufamily." The family is all set and decked up for the celebrations and the same can be seen in the latest picture shared by Allu Arjun.

Allu Arjun recently returned from Pushpa shoot to attend his cousin sister Niharika's wedding. The actor has been travelling a lot of late for the film's shoot but this is for the first time in 9 months that he is travelling along with his whole family and kids. Well, we can't wait to see such more amazing picture of Allu family. Also, Allu Arjun is expected to be his stylish best and now, all the eyes are on him. Meanwhile, Varun Tej also shared a picture with his bride-to-be sister Niharika as they were heading for the destination wedding.

After Rana Daggubati, Nithiin and Kajal Aggarwal's, it is another big fat wedding that is the talk of the town. Megastar Chiranjeevi with his wife, Allu Arjun with him family, Varun tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Sreeja Kalyaan and other family members will grace the wedding in Udaipur.

Credits :Instagram

