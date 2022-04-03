Allu Arjun shares a photo with his 'wing man' Allu Ayaan on his birthday; Pens a heartwarming note

Allu Arjun's son Ayaan who was born in 2014, has turned 8 today, on April 3. Ayaan and Arha both have always managed to steal the attention on social media just like their star parents at such a young age. Today, on Ayaan's birthday, the Pushpa actor has penned a special note to celebrate the occasion.

Allu Arjun took to Instagram to share a sweet note he penned for his son Ayaan on his birthday, alongside a photo that's too cute to handle. He wrote, "Many Many Happy Returns of the day to the love of my life , my baby , my sweetest soul Ayaan . May the coming days bring joy , love n laughter into your life . #alluayaan."

Take a look:

Allu Arjun's son Allu Ayaan created a lot of buzz recently as he imitated his uncle Varun Tej from Ghani. His cute workout session, as a part of a promotional strategy, managed to take social media by storm.

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun's daughter Arha is going to make her acting debut with Samantha’s Shaakuntalam. Starring Samantha in the lead role, Arha will be seen playing the role of young Prince Bharata.

In an interview with Filmfare, Samantha had said, "She was born to be a rockstar. Anything I say will just be an understatement of what that little girl has done. She was confident of herself despite there being 200-300 people on the set. She got her takes right on the first go. She speaks Telugu just so amazingly. She was born to be a superstar and I’m so happy that she made her debut with me because, many years down the line, she is going to rock this industry. Once you see the film, you’ll completely agree with me."

