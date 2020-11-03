Allu Arjun shares PHOTO with wife Sneha as they celebrate Atla Tadde at home; See post

Allu Arjun took to his Instagram space and shared a photo where he shared a photo with his wife Sneha Reddy on the occasion of Atla Tadde.

As the Telugu states of Andra Pradesh and Telangana are celebrating Atla Tadde, Tollywood’s Stylish Star Allu Arjun took to his Instagram space and shared a photo with his wife Sneha after they celebrated the festival. It is celebrated every year by married women on the 3rd night after the full moon in Aswiyuja month of Telugu calendar. In the photo, the celebrity couple looked dashing and radiant as they posed with a smile.

While Allu Arjun was seen in all black outfit and a baseball hat, Sneha was seen in red colored ethnic outfit. Earlier during the festival of Dussehra, Allu Arjun shared his family photo, where he was seen with his wife and two kids. While the storm of that photo has still not left, this new photo has come as a visual treat to the fans and followers of Allu Arjun.

See his post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun will be next seen in director Sukumar’s Pushpa. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. Allu Arjun’s first look from the movie was released by the makers on his birthday. The film will release in five languages — Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada. Pushpa and will have music by Devi Sri Prasad. He will also be seen playing the lead role in Icon. More details about the film are expected to be made by the makers soon.

