Allu Arjun shares a picture perfect moment with his mother Nirmala and brothers Allu Sirish and Allu Venkatesh
Stylish star of Telugu film industry, Allu Arjun is on cloud 9 as his recently released film, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is minting big numbers at the box office. The film, which opened to a thunderous response from the audience and critics alike has crossed Rs 200 crore mark worldwide. Known for his humble and down to earth nature, Bunny also thanked his fans for showering him with all the love and support. Talking about international box office numbers, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has emerged as 8 highest-grossing Telugu film in the US. The film is clearly going a long way and is unstoppable at the ticket windows.
Meanwhile, Allu Arjun's brother Allu Sirish recently shared a picture-perfect moment with his brothers and mother Nirmala. Sharing the photo on his Instagram account, Allu Sirish, the youngest of the trio wrote “Amma’s boys!” The Allu brothers posing with their lovely mother are winning the internet. Isn't this the cutest family picture? After the success of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, Allu Arjun, the perfect family man shared a heartwarming picture with his father Allu Aravind.
Starring Pooja Hegde in the female lead, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is bankrolled under their banners Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creation. The film released on January 12 and it marks Tabu's comeback to Telugu cinema after 10 years.
Add new comment