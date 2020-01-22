Allu Arjun shares a picture perfect moment with his mother Nirmala and brothers Allu Sirish and Allu Venkatesh

Allu Arjun's brother Allu Sirish recently shared a picture-perfect moment with his brothers and mother Nirmala. The Allu brothers posing with their lovely mother are winning the internet.

Stylish star of Telugu film industry, Allu Arjun is on cloud 9 as his recently released film, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is minting big numbers at the box office. The film, which opened to a thunderous response from the audience and critics alike has crossed Rs 200 crore mark worldwide. Known for his humble and down to earth nature, Bunny also thanked his fans for showering him with all the love and support. Talking about international box office numbers, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has emerged as 8 highest-grossing Telugu film in the US. The film is clearly going a long way and is unstoppable at the ticket windows.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun's brother Allu Sirish recently shared a picture-perfect moment with his brothers and mother Nirmala. Sharing the photo on his Instagram account, Allu Sirish, the youngest of the trio wrote “Amma’s boys!” The Allu brothers posing with their lovely mother are winning the internet. Isn't this the cutest family picture? After the success of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, Allu Arjun, the perfect family man shared a heartwarming picture with his father Allu Aravind.

He also got emotional and teary-eyed as he spoke about his dad during the promotions of the film in Hyderabad. “I love my father more than anything in this world. I never had an opportunity to thank him and today looks like the best opportunity to do that. Thank you! Thank you," Bunny said.



View this post on Instagram Amma's boys! @allubobby @alluarjunonline A post shared by Allu Sirish (@allusirish) on Jan 20, 2020 at 6:24am PST

Starring Pooja Hegde in the female lead, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is bankrolled under their banners Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creation. The film released on January 12 and it marks 's comeback to Telugu cinema after 10 years.

Credits :Twitter

Read More