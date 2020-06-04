Allu Arjun shares screenshot of video call with Anushka Shetty & team Vedam; Says love & warmth is still same

Allu Arjun connected with Anushka Shetty and everyone on a video call amid lockdown. The cast of the film interacted with each other on a video call and celebrated 'a decade of Vedam'.

Allu Arjun, Anushka Shetty and Manoj Manchu starrer Vedam, which released on June 4, 2010, has completed a decade today. Yes, the film directed by Krish has completed 10 years of its release today and fans are congratulating team Vedam for the same. From sharing posters to video clips, Allu Arjun fans just can't keep calm as recall the best scenes from the film on this special occasion. Bunny also took to Instagram and penned a 'thank you' note for team Vedam. Later, he connected everyone on a video call amid lockdown. Yes, the cast of the film interacted with each other on a video call and celebrated 'a decade of Vedam'.

Taking to Twitter, Bunny wrote, "Interacting with Vedam Team After a Decade again. The love and warmth is still the same #DecadeofVedam." The stylish star also shared that how the love and warm they shared 10 years ago is still the same.

Thanking team for everything, Bunny wrote, "A Decade of Vedam . I would Like to Thank each and everyone who is a part of this beautiful journey. I heart fully thank @dirkrish for his vision n passion . And I would like to thank @HeroManoj1 #Anushka @BajpayeeManoj Ji & many other actors & technicians for their support. Spl THANKS to MMKeeravani garu , gyanahekar garu & other technicians . I heart fully thank Arka Media for believing in us . #DECADEOFVEDAM."

Check out Allu Arjun's latest Twitter post below:

Interacting with Vedam Team After a Decade again . The love and warmth is still the same #DecadeofVedam pic.twitter.com/sFQqPvCxP6 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) June 4, 2020

Vedam also features Saranya Ponvannan, Deeksha Seth, Lekha Washington, and Siya Gautham in key roles. Director Krish remade the film in Tamil as Vaanam (2011) with Silambarasan, Bharath and Prakash Raj in the lead while Anushka and Saranya reprised their roles.

