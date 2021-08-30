Allu Arjun shares a stunning PIC to thank fans for the love as he achieves THIS milestone on Instagram

Icon Staar Allu Arjun is one of the popular actors of India and other South Asian countries, as his movies are dubbed in multiple languages. The actor is an active social media user and commands a massive fan following from all over the world on social media. On Monday, Allu Arjun posted a stunning pic as he hit a big milestone on Instagram.

On Monday, Allu Arjun hit a milestone of 13 Million followers on his Instagram handle and posted a stunning photo along with a message of gratitude to his fans. He became the second most followed South Indian actor with Vijay Deverakonda being the most followed South Indian actor. In the photo, Allu Arjun can be seen posing like a boss in an all black outfit amid the scenic beauty of rocks in the background.

From his impeccable fashion sense to his elastic dance moves to his unmatchable swag, Allu Arjun’s fan following has no boundaries. Not just common people, the actor has fans from his industry as well. Previously, Bollywood actors like Tiger Shroff, , and cricketer David Warner had expressed their love and admiration for Allu Arjun.

On the work front, Allu Arjun will be next seen in the upcoming film Pushpa, directed by Sukumar. The film is based on the red sanders smuggling mafia prevalent in the Chittoor district. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady and Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil is the antagonist of the film. The pan Indian will be released in two parts- the first part is scheduled to release in theatres for Christmas in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages. He also has a film lined up with Director Koratala Siva, which is tentatively referred to as #AA21.