Allu Arjun shares a super cute video of him and daughter Arha; Says 'She is my bae'

Allu Arjun, who is basking in the success of his Ala Vaikuntapuramloo, shared a super cute video of him having a hilarious banter with his daughter Arha.

Allu Arjun is not only one of the most sought-after actors in Tollywood but also a doting father who makes sure to spend time with his kids during the free time. The actor makes sure to take some time out from his busy schedule for his kids, Ayaan and Arha. Bunny, who is basking in the success of his Ala Vaikuntapuramloo, shared a super cute video of him having a hilarious banter with his daughter Arha. Its the cutest video ever and we just can't stop watching it on repeat mode. Allu Arjun captioned it as, "She’s my Bae ( Bey )#fatherdaughterlove #justforfunn #alluarha."

This is not for the first time that Allu Arjun has shared such cute video with his daughter. Ahead of his film Ala Vaikuntapuramloo's release, the stylish star had shared an adorable video of his daughter Arha performing her father's signature dosa step. Allu Arjun married Sneha Reddy on March 6, 2011, and are blessed with two kids – son Ayaan and daughter Arha. Meanwhile, check out Allu Arjun and Arha's video that will surely take away your Monday blues. Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram She’s my Bae ( Bey ) #fatherdaughterlove #justforfunn #alluarha A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline) on Mar 1, 2020 at 8:46am PST

On the work front, after Ala Vaikuntapuramloo, Allu Arjun will be seen next in Sukumar's directorial starring Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The upcoming project will star Vijay Sethupathi as the protagonist.

Credits :Instagram

