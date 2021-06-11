Allu Arjun shares a throwback PHOTO with Bunny Vasu; Showers him with wishes on his birthday

Taking to his Instagram space, Allu Arjun shared a photo with Bunny Vasu while wishing him a happy birthday.

On the birthday of Tollywood producer Bunny Vasu, ceveral celebrities and fans have showered him with birthday wishes. Tollywood’s stylish star Allu Arjun took to his Instagram space and shared a throwback photo with him while wishing him a happy birthday. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Many many happy returns of the day to my Vasu . My Greatest pillar of support for all these years and years to come #HBDbunnyvasu”.

Originally named Udaya Srinivas Gavara, the producer is known across Tollywood as Bunny Vasu for his fondness for Tollywood star Allu Arjun aka Bunny. He shares a special bond with Allu Arjun and the same is known for everyone who follows Tollywood. In fact, Bunny Vasu had tears in his eyes when Allu Arjun spoke about their friendship at the pre-release event of Kartikeya and Lavanya Tripathi starrer Chaavu Kaburu Challaga.

See the photo here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun was last seen in the superhit film Ala Vaikunthapurramloo with Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. He will be next seen in Pushpa directed by Sukumar. The film has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, while Fahadh Faasil will be seen playing a key role. On Allu Arjun’s birthday, the makers shared a fierce video of the stylish star and it made the fans go gaga. About his film after Pushpa, it is being rumoured that he will join the forces with KGF director Prashanth Neel. He even met the director at his office and held a discussion. However, their collaboration is not yet official.

