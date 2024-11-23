Allu Arjun sheds light on his relationship with his father, discusses handling disagreements and resolving family issues

Allu Arjun is eagerly gearing up for the release of his much-awaited movie, Pushpa 2: The Rule, which is releasing on December 5, 2024. As part of a conversation with Nandamuri Balakrishna on Unstoppable with NBK, the actor was seen talking about the relationship he shares with his father, Allu Arvind.

Talking about the same, Allu Arjun revealed how he has immense respect and considers his father to be his hero; however, there are instances when they might not agree on a certain thing. He added, “Our disagreements are confined to those specific issues. Beyond that, we share an excellent bond and communicate well on all the other matters.”

The actor emphasized that such disagreements are natural in human relationships and should not come in the way of harmony between family members. Talking about his personal life and how he resolves issues like such, the actor talked about how others should also accept that every person has their own perspectives.

Bunny went on and concluded, “Some people get upset when someone says no to them in a relationship, thinking it is a rejection of the entire bond. But that is not the case. It is just a misunderstanding on that specific matter,” revealing how issues and conflicts could be resolved if understood from this perspective.

Moving ahead, Allu Arjun is currently in between the promotional events of his upcoming movie, Pushpa 2’s release. The makers of the film had recently launched the trailer of the film at an extravagant event in Patna that saw throngs of fans united to see the National Award-winning actor.

As the film is inching closer to release, the makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule are also unveiling the 3rd single from the movie called Kissik on November 24, 2024, at 7:04 PM. The 3rd single features a special dance appearance by Sreeleela and is set to be unveiled at the event in Chennai.

The upcoming movie Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to serve as the sequel to the 2021 movie Pushpa: The Rise, both directed by Sukumar. The film featuring the tale of smuggling syndicate leader Pushparaju would follow up on the story of what is set to happen after the cliffhanger ending we saw in the first part.

Aside from Allu Arjun, the film would also have Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna reprising their roles from the first one.

